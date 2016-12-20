Posted: Dec 20, 2016 2:48 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2016 2:48 PM

Adam Hooper

An Oklahoma City man who is accused of writing sexual comments to a 15-year old girl has his preliminary hearing delayed until February 14th, 2017. Gage Lee Gray is charged with three counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Back in October, a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was driving through a mobile home park in Skiatook and saw Gray sitting on the porch of an abandoned home on North 3967 Lane.



According to a court affidavit, Gray told the deputy he was out seeing the countryside. The deputy noticed that Gray was looking at a lady walking her dog and believed Gray wasn't telling the truth. The deputy approached the victim and learned she was 15 years old. Reportedly, the deputy went to the victim's parents home and learned she met Gray on a website. The authorities found three sexual messages and gave Gray her home address.



Gray's bond was lowered from $50,000 to $20,000 with a condition to have no contact with the victim.