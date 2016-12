Posted: Dec 20, 2016 4:48 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2016 4:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council held a brief meeting on Monday night. Among things considered, the council voted and approved a contract of employment for City Judge Robert Fries for Fiscal Year 2017. The council tabled the item last meeting.

The council tabled the presentation and acceptance of the 2014-2015 fiscal year audit.

All other items were accepted.