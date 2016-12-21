Posted: Dec 21, 2016 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2016 2:41 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

This radio station renewed its partnership with Arvest Bank to make Christmas brighter for some area people. The two companies started seeking nominations November 14th for a family or single person who deserved a wish come true this Christmas season.

Arvest Bank's Marketing Specialist, Alexia Jordan says Arvest decided with the help of Bartlesville Radio to not only make one or two individuals wish come true, but to give three special families/individuals the chance to receive the Magic of Christmas Wish. She says Bartlesville and Dewey are giving communities. Friends, family and neighbors nominated people -- each sharing with us the reason why these nominees deserved something special this Christmas Season. The three that were chosen were Cainin Sayles. Billy Miller and his family, and Eric Fox.

The first winner Cainan Sayles. He works for Braums on Adams Blvd trying to earn enough money to buy a car. Sayles walks 3 miles to work each day wearing an older coat with no gloves or hat, so in addition to his $500 reward we will be providing him with a new coat and gloves.



Billy Miller and his wife have 3 children and work hard to provide for them in any way they can even if that means the two of them will have to go without. They missed the chance to get the children's names on the angel tree this year and have done everything they can for their youngsters for Christmas. Billy tried to join the military but he was disqualified due to a health issue as child was unable to make their dream come true.

The third recipient is Eric Fox. He is a humble man who could use a lift of spirits and holiday cheer. While he gets by with little he is thankful for what he has and always makes sure to give in the church offering plate. Fox is a hard worker who works 3 janitor jobs and drives back forth to Kansas each day.