Posted: Dec 21, 2016 2:42 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2016 2:42 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage Principal Chief Standing Bear has sent a request to the Osage Minerals Council, Osage Nation Energy Services, LLC, and the Osage Congress to jointly meet to work together to increase profitable oil and gas production and Osage headright income.

Chief Standing Bear says he did not invite the Bureau of Indian Affairs or Oil & Gas producers because the Osage government and its enterprise for energy development should meet and find ways to work together for the benefit of our Osage headright owners.

The meeting will be a public meeting and is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on January 12, 2017 at the Pawhuska Business Development Center.

At the recent Oil & Gas Summit sponsored by the Osage Minerals Council a presentation was made by Osage Elder George Shannon about the benefits of all parts of a tribe working together to increase minerals production while greatly increasing individual tribal income from the mineral estate. An example presented is the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund which has grown into a multi- billion dollar tribal enterprise.