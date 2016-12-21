Posted: Dec 21, 2016 3:00 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2016 3:00 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of setting a house on fire has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 10th, 2017. Michael Anthony Walker is charged with first degree arson. Bartlesville fire fighters were called on November 27th to put out a house fire at 311 North Seminole.



According to a court affidavit, a witness saw Walker and another man set fire to the home. The report indicated that gasoline was used to set the house on fire. Witnesses say the men made approximately five attempts before they were able to burn the home.



Bond remains at $200,000.