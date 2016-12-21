Posted: Dec 21, 2016 5:24 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2016 5:25 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Public School Board is not wasting any time getting to work after a recent bond issue was passed. During a KWON Community Connection, Superintendent Chuck McCauley mentioned several planned projects the school district was getting to work on. Among those, was the resurfacing of the Bruins' track.



Over time, track surfaces wear down due to use and weather. Eventually, holes in the surface, along with warps and bubbles arise, making it sometimes difficult or uncomfortable for athletes to run on the surface.



This could be the first step to holding meets in Bartlesville, should the school district and athletic department choose to do so.

