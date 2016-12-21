Posted: Dec 21, 2016 8:03 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2016 6:38 AM

Ben Nicholas

Residents of Caney remain under a water emergency this morning. There were two major water line breaks yesterday afternoon that forced the shut-down of the water system. City Administrator Fred Gress says they are working now to re-fill the system.



Bottled water is being made available at Caney City Hall. The Caney Fire Department has potable water available for flushing and cleaning. To get that water, residents need to provide their own containers. In the meantime, residents need to continue with their water restriction efforts.

