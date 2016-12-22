Posted: Dec 22, 2016 10:22 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2016 10:49 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting this morning.

The Washington County Health Department had a copper pipe burst on Monday. Water damage was kept to a minimum, however water did reach the electric panel which shorted the system. Electricity was out at the building until late Tuesday. Work was done to keep the building above freezing throughout the night, and all power and pluming was restored to the building.

However, cost for the work was more than the $5,000 allowed for emergency purchases. The board would have to declare an emergency, and have a two thirds vote from all members to allow funds for repair. Commissioner Bouvier read the declaration.

All three commissioners approved the declaration of emergency.

Declaration of Emergency