Posted: Dec 22, 2016 2:55 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2016 2:55 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is in the Washington County jail facing a firearm charge is in trouble after the authorities found a homemade weapon. Jesse Seth Diaz is charged with possession of a contraband.



According to a court affidavit, Washington County Sheriff Deputies found a six-inch piece of metal rod which was sharpened to a point and wrapped with a torn towel piece. Officers found the rod inside a trash can next to Diaz bunk. The suspect is facing a possesion of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Diaz next court date is January 10th, 2017 for preliminary hearing on all charges. Bond remains at $50,000 for all cases.