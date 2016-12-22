Posted: Dec 22, 2016 2:58 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2016 2:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

There has been a lot of tax talk around the state of Oklahoma. This could leave residents wondering just where all of their tax dollars go. Based off of a 2013 report, in Washington County, most of your tax money goes to schools. Out of every dollar, 61.02% goes into schools. Vocational Technology centers receive 14% of that dollar. The cities receive 10.47% of the dollar while 9.34% goes to the county. From the remaining amount, City Tax Increment Districts receives 2.84% and the health department will receive 2.33%.

The county portion includes all offices, such as commissioners, sheriff and all departments and services.