Posted: Dec 22, 2016 3:43 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2016 3:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

The time has finally come for the demolition crews to get to work on the old Madison Middle School. Crews got to work on Wednesday in taking down the old building, a plan that has been in place since 2013. On a KWON Community Connection program, Superintendent Chuck McCauley talked about the plans that were in place.

The school, built in 1985, will have some parts like the logo on the basketball court saved, while the rest will be taken away.