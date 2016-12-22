Posted: Dec 22, 2016 3:53 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2016 3:53 PM

Bill Lynch

All City and County Offices will be closed for a long weekend to celebrate the Christmas Holiday; however, the dates each office is closed will vary. The City of Bartlesville and Osage County Offices will be closed Friday and Monday December 23 and 26. Washington County Offices, Nowata County and the City of Nowata will be closed Monday and Tuesday December 26 and 27. Oklahoma State Offices will also be closed Monday and Tuesday December 26 and 27.