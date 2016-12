Posted: Dec 23, 2016 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2016 10:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A home in the 2200 block of Osage was extensively damaged by a fire Thursday night. Bartlesville Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hollander says firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. The alarm came in at around 11 o'clock. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to aid the fire suppression effort.