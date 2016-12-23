Posted: Dec 23, 2016 11:03 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2016 11:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Because of a major technical issue, Friday's print edition of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise will be delivered late.

According to staff member, Nathan Thompson, the newspaper implemented an emergency back-up plan to get the print edition delivered to subscribers as quickly as possible.

Thompson said the current estimate is that delivery of the newspaper will be anywhere between four to five hours late.

The Examiner-Enterprise apologizes for any and all inconvenience this may cause. In the meantime, news stories and e-edition on the newpaper's website should be available at approximately noon today.

Thompson said access to the website content will be available at no cost through Monday.