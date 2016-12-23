Posted: Dec 23, 2016 12:51 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2016 2:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

A December 30th hearing is set for a Wynona woman accused of fraud with an illegal use of credit or debit cards, concealing stolen property, uttering a forged instrument, and conspiracy. Catherine Nichole Hall has several charges pending from Washington County and was apprehended by the Washington Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Hall had a warrant issued for her apprehension on October 13th. After the separate charges, the bond was set for a $7,500 total.

Hall’s court date is set for 9 in the morning.