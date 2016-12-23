Posted: Dec 23, 2016 2:14 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2016 2:14 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Tourism Committee and the Osage County Industrial Authority have announce that they will host a second Tourism Forum. The Forum “Dimensions of Osage Tourism” will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 from10am to 2:30pm at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa.

This event will be a follow-up to the inaugural forum, held in August, and will provide education, resources, and networking training; along with opportunities for tourism and related stakeholders. The Tourism Committee would like to encouraged Osage County attractions, lodging, retail establishments, and any other interested parties to attend this free event.