Posted: Dec 23, 2016 2:14 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2016 2:14 PM
Osage County to Hold Second Tourism Forum
The Osage County Tourism Committee and the Osage County Industrial Authority have announce that they will host a second Tourism Forum. The Forum “Dimensions of Osage Tourism” will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 from10am to 2:30pm at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa.
This event will be a follow-up to the inaugural forum, held in August, and will provide education, resources, and networking training; along with opportunities for tourism and related stakeholders. The Tourism Committee would like to encouraged Osage County attractions, lodging, retail establishments, and any other interested parties to attend this free event.
While the event is free an RSVP is requested. To RSVP for the forum, contact the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at (918) 287-1208 or pawhuskachamber2@sbcglobal.net. For any additional information regarding the forum, contact Eddy Redeagle at eredeag@peoplepc.com or (918) 637-1464. Lunch will be provided by the Osage Casinos.
