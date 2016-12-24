Posted: Dec 24, 2016 4:13 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2016 4:13 AM

Ben Nicholas

Police in Tulsa say a man wanted for questioning about the disappearance more than a month ago of his girlfriend apparently shot himself to death as officers forced their way into his home.



Sgt. Dave Walker told reporters officers forced their way into the north Tulsa home Wednesday and smelled gunpowder, then found the man dead on the floor with a gun in his hand.



Walker says the gunshot wasn't heard because officers "were beating down the door."



The man's name hasn't been released.



Walker says police wanted to question the man about the disappearance of 29-year-old Samantha Puckett, who was last heard from by her family on Nov. 7.

