Posted: Dec 26, 2016 9:23 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2016 9:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will take action on the possible sale of 22 tax property sales Tuesday morning. The agenda for the meeting also calls for commissioners to go into executive session to discuss applications for a a part-time receptionist and office assistant for the E-911 Office. Tuesday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.