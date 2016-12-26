Posted: Dec 26, 2016 11:33 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2016 11:35 AM

Ben Nicholas

This morning several members of the city government came in for our City Matters program on KWON Am 1400 FM 93.3. Each member went through their Christmas traditions with their family and explained a little about what makes the holiday special for them. City Manager Ed Gordon summed up what Christmas is all about.



You can listen to the entire City Matters program on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com. Just go to the “On Demand” tab and click on “One on One With a Professional”



Or, click here