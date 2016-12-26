Posted: Dec 26, 2016 11:57 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2016 11:58 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting on Wednesday at 9:30 in the morning due to the Christmas holiday. On the agenda is a presentation from Emergency Operations Center Director Kary Cox on the Hazard Mitigation Grant Application's eligible projects related to fire management assistance.



The commissioners also plan to make a decision on contracts between Oklahoma Youth Services for juvenile detention services.



The meeting will be held in the Commissioners' Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone.