Dec 26, 2016
Washington County Commsissioners Meeting Preview
Ben Nicholas
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting on Wednesday at 9:30 in the morning due to the Christmas holiday. On the agenda is a presentation from Emergency Operations Center Director Kary Cox on the Hazard Mitigation Grant Application's eligible projects related to fire management assistance.
The commissioners also plan to make a decision on contracts between Oklahoma Youth Services for juvenile detention services.
The meeting will be held in the Commissioners' Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone.
