Posted: Dec 26, 2016 12:17 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2016 12:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

The city of Bartlesville could be the third best place to live in Oklahoma. According to Michael Overall from the Tulsa World, a group of young professionals decided during a discussion that Bartlesville might be the best place to live that wasn't the two major cities.



After several cities were thrown out to the group such as Lawton or Stillwater, Bartlesville came into the mix. With a growing downtown area, some of the leading job sites like Phillips 66 (and Bartlesville Radio) and events such as OK Mozart, Bartlesville could rank one of the top places to live in the state.