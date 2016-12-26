Posted: Dec 26, 2016 12:31 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2016 12:31 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of drug violations has a new court date scheduled for January 20th, 2017 on the status docket. Daniel Wayne Zulpo is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Zulpo was also picked up on two outstanding warrants for eluding, running a road block, and drug violations.



Bartlesville police conducted surveillance at the suspect's home located in the 100 block of North Mockingbird. According to a court affidavit, officers noticed a Hyundia leaving the scene, followed the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop. Four people were inside the vehicle and the police saw Zulpo in the passenger's seat. Reportedly, officers found marijuana and a large amount of cash.



Bond remains at $500,000.