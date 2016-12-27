Posted: Dec 27, 2016 4:21 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 4:21 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a Christmas Eve accident 3 miles north of Copan on U. S. 75. An accident report states 29 year-old Grant Secondine of Bartlesville was southbound on 75 just before midnight. His pickup went off the road to the left. He overcorrected and went off the road on the left again and rolled the truck several times. Bartlesville EMS took Secondine to Tulsa's St. John's Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition with arm, leg, and internal injuries.