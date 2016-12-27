Posted: Dec 27, 2016 9:12 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 9:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Many City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Monday. That means some changes have been made for Monday trash routes. Monday trash routes will be collected on Wednesday instead.

Police and Fire service, as always, will remain available 24/7 and will not be interrupted.



Also, the City Council meeting next week will be held on Tuesday evening due to the holiday. The meeting will begin at 7 o'clock at City Hall.