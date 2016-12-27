Posted: Dec 27, 2016 12:26 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 12:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

Construction work is beginning for a new, $15 million Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation facility after the previous headquarters sustained flood damage in 2013.

Demolition is underway at the old headquarters, located about five blocks south of the Oklahoma Capitol. Floodwaters caused about $50,000 in damage to the former headquarters, and state wildlife officials opted to replace the structure rather than repair the damage.

Melinda Sturgess-Streich is assistant director of the Wildlife Conservation Department. She tells The Oklahoman the total cost to renovate the old headquarters would have been more than a half-million dollars because the building did not have sprinkler or fire alarm systems, plus it contained asbestos.

The new building, which is scheduled to be complete by 2018, is funded by revenue from hunting and fishing licenses.

