Posted: Dec 27, 2016 12:46 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 12:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

A North Tulsa man and his family had their house broken into on Christmas morning. Bobby Beard and his family were having a normal Christmas morning when they got up and went to church. While they were there, burglars showed up and took most of everything. The TV, presents, and even rent money were all taken from the house.

Even with all of this, Beard says he is thankful that people have already stepped in to help the family, some even replacing toys lost to the robbers.

However, there is still a lot of cleaning up to do for the family. A GoFundMe account has been set up by friends to help aid the Beard family. You can donate by clicking here.