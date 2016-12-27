Posted: Dec 27, 2016 1:26 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 1:26 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man accused of drug violations has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 10th, 2017. Derek Nicholas Bock is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and failed to stop at a stop sign. Back in November, Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop on Frank Phillips Blvd. to a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.



A court affidavit states that officers searched the vehicle and found a needle containing a clear liquid substance. Reportedly, Bock gave the police a bag of meth.



Bond remains at $50,000.