Posted: Dec 27, 2016 1:26 PM

Bock Preliminary Hearing Set

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man accused of drug violations has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 10th, 2017.  Derek Nicholas Bock is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and failed to stop at a stop sign.  Back in November, Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop on Frank Phillips Blvd. to a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.

A court affidavit states that officers searched the vehicle and found a needle containing a clear liquid substance.  Reportedly, Bock gave the police a bag of meth.

Bond remains at $50,000.


