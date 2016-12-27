Posted: Dec 27, 2016 1:28 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 1:28 PM

Adam Hooper

A January 17th preliminary hearing date is scheduled for a Bartlesville man who is accused of attacking his wife and threaten to kill her. Michael Anthony Stewart is charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and threaten to perform an act of violence. Earlier this month, Bartlesville police were called to Jane Phillips Medical Center to talk to a woman, who was being treated for injuries from the attack. Officers found bruises on the victim's face and arms.



The affidavit states that the woman told officers that her husband abused her for the past six months. Reportedly, the victim said she was choked 10-15 times, kicked repeatedly in the ribs, back, legs, and face. A court document says the woman was punched in the face, bitten, dragged by her hair around the house. The victim also told the police that Stewart threaten to kill her if she left the house.



Bond remains at $50,000.