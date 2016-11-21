Posted: Dec 27, 2016 4:58 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2016 4:58 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday, as the County observed Monday for the Christmas Holiday Break. Tuesday's meeting was the last for long serving District #2 Commissioners Scott Hilton. During the meeting the Commissioners auctioned off 22 county tax properties, the majority of which were purchased by Thomas Thiele.

The Commissioners also received their monthly update from Brett Selvidge of Samaritan EMS. Selvidge reported that during the month of November, Samaritan responded to 23 calls the majority of which took place in Barnsdall and were trauma related. Selvidge did express concern that the majority of the EMS calls are trauma related rather than medical, which he said was unusual.

Before entering into executive session District #2 Commissioner Darren McKinney wanted to thank Commissioner Scott Hilton for his 26 years serving Osage County and 20 years as District #2 Commissioner. Hilton responded that it has been his absolute pleasure to serve the residents of Osage County, and that serving as Commissioner has been one of the greatest experiences of his life.