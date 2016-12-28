Posted: Dec 28, 2016 9:08 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 9:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The boil order is still in effect for Nowata County Rural Water District #7. The order was issued by the Department of Environmental Quality of Oklahoma after the chemical plant explosion in Neodesha. Water District Operator Ethan Cummings says after the boil order was lifted for others, his district still had some unacceptable bacteria readings. They are having to clear all their water lines—and boost chlorine levels to address the situation. He says it could continue through next week. Meanwhile, customers may experience periods of low pressure. Cummings says bottles of water will be given out this afternoon from 4-to-6 at the District 7 office... on Road 5 just east of Highway 169. Customers will need to bring a water receipt with them to be given water.