Posted: Dec 28, 2016 10:39 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 10:46 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday morning. The commissioners heard a presentation from Emergency Operations Center Director Kary Cox on the Hazard Mitigation Grant Application's eligible projects related to fire management assistance. The commissioners approved to go forward with working on and applying for the grant.



The commissioners made a decision to approve contracts between Oklahoma Youth Services for juvenile detention services.



The commissioners will not hold a meeting this coming Monday, as Washington County offices will be closed on January 2.