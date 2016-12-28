Posted: Dec 28, 2016 12:36 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 12:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

Many City of Bartlesville offices will be closed and some changes have been made for Monday trash routes due to the upcoming New Year holiday.

City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Monday trash routes will NOT RUN on Jan. 2. Monday routes next week will run instead on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Police and Fire service, as always, will remain available 24/7 and will not be interrupted.