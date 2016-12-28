News
City Council To Meet On Tuesday
Ben Nicholas
Due to the New Year holiday, the Bartlesville City Council will meet next week on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 401 Southj Johnstone Ave.
Several items are planned for discussion, including a presentation on Bond Issues: Everything You Want to Know.
We will have a preview of the next city council meeting when that agenda is released.
