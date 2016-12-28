Posted: Dec 28, 2016 12:39 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 12:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

Due to the New Year holiday, the Bartlesville City Council will meet next week on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 401 Southj Johnstone Ave.

Several items are planned for discussion, including a presentation on Bond Issues: Everything You Want to Know.

