Posted: Dec 28, 2016 3:13 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 3:13 PM

Adam Hooper

A routine traffic stop led to an alleged drug bust for a Bartlesville man. 18-year old Kevin Rolando Gonzalez is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop on Adams Blvd. for illegal turns.



A court affidavit states that officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. Gonzalez denied he was smoking marijuana. Reportedly, the police found marijuana inside the car. While being booked into jail, the authorities found in suspect's possession a bag of meth.



Gonzalez next court date is January 20th. Bond was set at $50,000.