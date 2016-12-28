Posted: Dec 28, 2016 4:03 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 4:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority held a special meeting today in City Hall. The authority took action on two items, approving both.

The first was an approval for an amendment to the development financing assistance for the Memorial Hospital Development.

The second was an approval for a recommendation to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development relating to the Memorial Hospital Development.