Posted: Dec 28, 2016 6:55 PM

Bill Lynch

Wednesday evening friends, family, and elected officials joined together to say goodbye to two long serving Osage County Officials. Sheriff Ty Koch and Osage County District #2 Commissioner Scott Hilton are retiring after more than 25 years of service for the residents of Osage County. Sheriff Koch has spent 27 years in law enforcement and 11 years as Osage County Sheriff. Koch sat down with KPGM's Bill Lynch to discuss what he will miss most.

District #2 Commissioner Scott Hilton has served Osage County for 26 and has served on the Osage County Board of County Commissioners for 20 years, and much like Koch it is the people he will miss most.

You can listen to the interviews with Sheriff Ty Koch and Commissioner Scott Hilton by following the links

Ty Koch

Scot Hilton