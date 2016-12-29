Posted: Dec 29, 2016 2:43 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2016 2:43 PM

Adam Hooper

A probable cause hearing took place Thursday afternoon for 22-year old Tyler Geoffrey Stewart, who was arrested for allegedly robbing the Casey's General Store in Bartlesville early Wednesday morning.



A court affidavit states that the suspect passed a note to the clerk saying "I have a gun. I don't want to use it. Give me all the money." Stewart got $150.00, left the store, and got in a white vehicle. The authorities were able to get a still photo and identified the suspect. The police found the white vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of Southeast Hazel and arrested Stewart. The suspect told officers he admitted robbing the store. Stewart needed money to buy cocaine and pay off bills.



Stewart's next court date is Friday when charges are expected to be filed. Bond was set at $75,000.