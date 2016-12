Posted: Dec 29, 2016 2:45 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2016 2:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

A grass fire started today on the county line on Washington County and Tulsa County. The Skiatook Fire Department was called out to a residence on 186th Street North for a grass fire out in a pasture. The fire was able to be contained to just that area, and no other residences were affected. The fire was out around 1:45 in the afternoon.