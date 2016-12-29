Posted: Dec 29, 2016 3:24 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2016 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin today announced a goal to increase post-secondary education and training attainment for Oklahomans. The goal, named Launch Oklahoma, is for 70 percent of Oklahoma’s residents, age 25-64, to complete a postsecondary degree, certificate or credential by the year 2025. About 40 percent of the state’s residents now have that level of education or training.

Launch Oklahoma was developed as a result of recommendations by the Oklahoma Works Leadership Team, led by Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Natalie Shirley. The team includes representatives from higher education, CareerTech, the state Department of Education, the Commerce Department, the Office of Workforce Development, and the Oklahoma Educated Workforce Initiative.

Fallin says “By aiming for this ambitious postsecondary education attainment goal of 70 percent by 2025, we will put Oklahoma on the path to meet labor demands, recruit new and grow current businesses, and increase the opportunity for all Oklahomans to achieve the American Dream.”

The statewide goal to increase the overall postsecondary educational attainment of Oklahoma’s workforce from 40 percent to 70 percent means nearly 600,000 more workers will need a postsecondary degree, certificate or other high-quality credential in just eight years. The need for this goal is outlined in a 2016 research study of Oklahomans who have neither started nor completed postsecondary education. The study, commissioned by the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development and paid for with funds from the U.S. Department of Labor, will be released next month. Among other findings, the report revealed that students and parents/guardians need more evidence of the importance of a postsecondary certificate or degree.

To meet this goal, state agencies, educators, businesses and workforce partners will collaborate during the next several months to create a strategic plan to increase overall educational attainment. This plan will be due to the governor by Nov. 1, 2017.