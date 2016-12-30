Posted: Dec 30, 2016 4:44 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2016 4:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Chief United States District Court Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced 58 year-old Jesse Bud Leaverton to life imprisonment under the three-strikes sentencing statute for robbing three banks in the area.

Leaverton went on a bank robbery spree that begun on June 18th with the robbery of the Arvest Bank at 218 South Memorial Drive in Tulsa. On June 23rd Leaverton robbed Bank of America at 5950 East Admiral in Tulsa and on June 24th Leaverton robbed Security State Bank in Fairfax. Leaverton threatened the bank tellers with the use of a firearm and, in addition, threatened the Security State Bank teller with death.

The United States Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force located Leaverton in Missouri on June 30th. A jury found Leaverton guilty in September of all three bank robberies. Leaverton has an extensive criminal history. He has been convicted of numerous felonies, including: burglary, manslaughter, and armed bank robbery. Before he committed the instant robberies, Leaverton was convicted of robbing a bank in Missouri and received a sentence of 271 months. He was on federal supervised release when he committed the robberies in the Tulsa metro area.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tulsa Police Department, the Osage County Sherriff's Office, the Talala Police Department, and the United States Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force.