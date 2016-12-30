Posted: Dec 30, 2016 3:10 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2016 3:10 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man remains in custody on a $75,000 bond and appeared in a Washington County District Courtroom for the second straight day. 22-year old Tyler Geoffrey Stewart is charged with first degree robbery. Bartlesville police were called to Casey's General Store early Wednesday morning where an alleged robbery took place.



A court affidavit states that the suspect passed a note to the clerk saying "I have a gun. I don't want to use it. Give me all the money." Stewart got $150.00, left the store, and got in a white vehicle. The authorties were able to get a still photo and identified the suspect. The police found the white vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of Southeast Hazel and arrested Stewart. The suspect told officers he admitted robbing the store. Stewart needed money to buy cocaine and pay off bills.



Stewart's next court date is January 20th.