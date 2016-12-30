Posted: Dec 30, 2016 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2016 3:11 PM

Adam Hooper

A second suspect in a November 27th house fire is in custody and appeared on the arraignment docket Friday afternoon. 39-year old Veris Gene Young of Bartlesville is charged with first degree arson. Bartlesville firefighters investigated a house fire located at 311 North Seminole.



According to a court affidavit, a witness saw Young and another man set fire to the home. The report indicates gasoline was used to set the house on fire. Witnesses say the men made approximately five attempts before they were able to burn the home.



Young's next court date is January 20th. Bond was set at $200,000.



Meanwhile, the other suspect, Michael Anthony Walker, has a January 10th preliminary hearing. Walker's bond remains at $200,000.