Posted: Jan 02, 2017 6:54 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2017 6:54 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville High School Marching Band marched into Vatican Plaza over the weekend. Band, orchestra, and choir students were part of the World Day of Peace Festivities in Saint Peter's Square. The musicians reportedly received an audience with The Pope. He gave the New Year's Blessing. The group left Bartlesville Thursday for Italy. So far they have had stops in Pisa, Florence, Sienna, and Rome.