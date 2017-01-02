Posted: Jan 02, 2017 6:57 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2017 6:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Unsafe speed caused a Friday night accident on Nowata County Road 16 about 8 miles east of Delaware. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 23 year-old Jarrett Pearsall was westbound on 16 about 3-tenths of a mile east of County Road 421 about 8:47 when his pickup went off the road on the right side and hit a guard rail. The truck overturned an undetermined number of times before it came to rest on the driver's side. Pearsall was thrown about 15 feet from where the truck stopped.

Life Flight took Pearsall to Tulsa's St. John's Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, and internal injuries.