Posted: Jan 02, 2017 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2017 10:39 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The wait continues for the first baby born in 2017 at Bartlesville’s Jane Phillips Medical Center. Once the event occurs, the child and its parents will receive gifts from the sponsors of this year’s baby derby. The family will receive a 100-dollar WalMart gift card from Family Dentistry, a massage by Amy Morris and a facial from Susan Hayden at Bella Vita Salon and Spa, a gift basket from Jane Phillips Medical Center, a baby thermometer from Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, a 25-dollar gift card from Glorious Connections, a 50-dollar savings bond from Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, a gift basket from Monday’s Liquor Store and The Thirsty Turtle, a 50-dollar savings account from Arvest Bank, a vintage pearl Messy Nest necklace from The French Nest, a 100-dollar savings bond from Blue Sky Bank, a made-in-Bartlesville gift basket from Bartlesville Print Shop, and dinner for two from Dink’s Barbeque. Stay tuned to this station and we will keep you up to date the first child born at Bartlesville’s Jane Phillips Medical Center in 2017.