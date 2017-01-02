Posted: Jan 02, 2017 2:45 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2017 2:58 PM

Adam Hooper

Winter is here and every homeowner likes to keep the house warm. Most homes have fire places to keep the house warm. Failure to maintain the fire places could cause some problems. During a recent KWON Community Connection program, Bartlesville Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hollander said that the fire department responds to about one to two chimney fires a year.



To hear more from Hollander, you can go to our website bartlesvilleradio.com, go to on-demand, and click on community connection icon.