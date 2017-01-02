News


Washington County

Washington County Board Of Commissioners Meeting Preview

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet tomorrow because of the New Years holiday. On the agenda is the
Election of Chairman and Vice-Chairman for the Board of County Commissioners for the Calendar Year 2017. At 9:15 A.M. the commissioners will move to the Washington County Correctional Facility for the annual inspection of the county jail in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute Title 57 § 1971.1. Following the tour, the commissioners will move back to the Commissioners’ Chambers. The commissioners will then appoint several positions for the year.

The commissioners will select a chairman to serve as:    Chairman  of  the  Budget  Board;  Chairman  on  the  Tax  Roll
Correction Board; Member of the Washington County Building Commission; Chairman
of  the  Washington  County  Correctional  Facilities Authority  and  Washington  County Board of Health

Appointment of Commissioner to Serve on Grand Gateway E.D.A. Board of Directors, Trust Authority and Home Finance Board

Appointment of Representatives to Grand Gateway Board of Directors

Appointment  of  Commissioner  to  Serve  as  Board  Member  of  Washington-Nowata County Community Action Foundation

Appointment of Commissioner to Serve as Board Member for Job Training Northeast

Appointment  of  Commissioner  to  Serve  on  Oklahoma  Public Employees  Health  and Welfare Plan Board

Appointment of  Commissioner to Serve on Circuit Engineering District No. 1 Board of Directors

Appointment  of  Commissioner  to  Serve  on  Washington-Nowata  County  Community Sentencing Council

Appointment  of  Commissioner  to  Serve  as  Ex-Officio  Member  of  the  Bartlesville Development Corporation Board of Directors

Appointment of Commissioner to Grand Gateway RTPO,
Services/Transportation Planning in Northeastern Oklahoma.

The commissioners will begin their meeting at 9 in the morning as it is the first meeting of the month.


