Posted: Jan 02, 2017 2:55 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2017 2:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet tomorrow because of the New Years holiday. On the agenda is the

Election of Chairman and Vice-Chairman for the Board of County Commissioners for the Calendar Year 2017. At 9:15 A.M. the commissioners will move to the Washington County Correctional Facility for the annual inspection of the county jail in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute Title 57 § 1971.1. Following the tour, the commissioners will move back to the Commissioners’ Chambers. The commissioners will then appoint several positions for the year.



The commissioners will select a chairman to serve as: Chairman of the Budget Board; Chairman on the Tax Roll

Correction Board; Member of the Washington County Building Commission; Chairman

of the Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority and Washington County Board of Health



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve on Grand Gateway E.D.A. Board of Directors, Trust Authority and Home Finance Board



Appointment of Representatives to Grand Gateway Board of Directors



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve as Board Member of Washington-Nowata County Community Action Foundation



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve as Board Member for Job Training Northeast



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve on Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare Plan Board



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve on Circuit Engineering District No. 1 Board of Directors



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve on Washington-Nowata County Community Sentencing Council



Appointment of Commissioner to Serve as Ex-Officio Member of the Bartlesville Development Corporation Board of Directors



Appointment of Commissioner to Grand Gateway RTPO,

Services/Transportation Planning in Northeastern Oklahoma.



The commissioners will begin their meeting at 9 in the morning as it is the first meeting of the month.