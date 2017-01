Posted: Jan 02, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2017 3:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council will hold their first meeting of the month on Monday night. On the agenda is the acceptance of past minutes and the approval of claims.

Citizens will also have a chance to have their voices heard during the citizens input portion.

The meeting will start at 7 in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall.