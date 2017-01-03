Posted: Jan 03, 2017 9:50 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2017 9:50 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Tuesday morning approved juvenile detention rate changes from Pittsburg and Woodward counties. The sheriff's office recommended the approval. The commissioners approved to appoint Chairman Bud Frost and commissioner Curtis Barnes to serve as representatives to the Grand Gateway Board.



There were no updates concerning the E-9-1-1 and the airport. Both items will be back on the agenda next week. The board of county commissioners will be re-organized at next week's meeting. It was suppose to take place Tuesday morning, but it was not on the agenda.