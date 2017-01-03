Posted: Jan 03, 2017 11:12 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2017 11:12 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority held their first meeting of the year on Monday night. The Authority accepted the past minutes and approved the claims.

Citizens had a chance to have their voices heard during the citizens input portion.

During the final comments section, Kevin Trease announced that the street sweeper is in action, and should be downtown around 6 tonight.

The meeting was held in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall.